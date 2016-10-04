Friday the 13th Kicks Off Netflix ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events’

Posted on October 4, 2016 by in Books, TV // 0 Comments

I will praise Netflix for this, among other things. The mordant YA books by “Lemony Snicket” aka Daniel Handler needed to be a television series, not a movie series. And you may note that after the first attempt to adapt these to film, there were no more. Perhaps they couldn’t afford to throw more scenery at Jim Carrey.

Not that Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf will chew any less scenery, for it’s the kind of character that demands it. But the books are indeed episodic, and an eight episode season is more fitting for the sad story of the Baudelaire Orphans, as recounted to us by Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket (and I’ll admit — his baritone seems a much better fit than Jude Law in the movie).

There is also no better day for this sad series to debut than Friday the 13th. And so it is — January 13, 2017, we can binge on this sordid tale, though Snicket advises us to look away. Sorry, Lemony; we feel compelled to watch it.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes