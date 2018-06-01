From Hell Returns In Color!

If you still have friends who think comics aren’t literature, one of the best counterarguments is Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell’s From Hell. The thorough dissection of not just the Jack the Ripper mystery but also Victorian London stands as a must-read for any serious comic book fan. Because it’s Moore, there’s also a healthy dose of mysticism and philosophy. It may not be as popular as Moore’s other classics like V For Vendetta and Watchmen, but it’s further along on his evolution as a writer, mystic, and mind-blower. Campbell’s art also captures that eerie feeling, at times grotesque and cartoony, but always evocative.

Previously collected in what we called a “telephone book” (it’s massive), From Hell will return in September in a new form. It’s still the same disturbingly great graphic novel (once more divided up into more digestible and liftable 10 parts), but now it’s in color. Or rather, as artist Campbell considers it, colorized. Campbell himself is doing the work, and somehow I have the feeling it will enhance the sense of dread and wonder that their original work provided.

Top Shelf Comix will release the first issue in September. Though they say it’s available only to comics shops and digitally, considering that Amazon owns Comixology, that doesn’t seem quite as cool a thing as it should. But From Hell is one of those pieces that should be savored on paper — maybe we’re old-fashioned, but this is Victorian England we’re talking about. Contact your local shop and let them know you want this.

