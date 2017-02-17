The Funko Universe Comes To Comics

To say that Pop! Vinyls have become a hit amongst collectors is an understatement. It’s like saying that a few people like Star Wars. Since most of their figures, however, are licensed characters from elsewhere, I didn’t think the world was clamoring for comics. But if Marvel can make Tsum-Tsums fit into continuity, then somehow, IDW can make Funko characters work, too. They’re good at that sort of thing.

And as one one-shot is confirmed to be Judge Dredd written by John Layman, I will vouch it’s going to work. He’s good at that sort of thing.

From IDW: