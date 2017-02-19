Gallifrey One 2017: Cosplay

One of the high points of any convention is the cosplay. When you get to a con with a specific focus, it refines the cosplay to ways to stay thematic while still pushing boundaries. (In one case, I’ll keep it on theme because the costume was just so… 2017.)

Here’s a taste of the amazing craftwork and creativity on display at this year’s Gallifrey One…

First, in the historical division:


And in the “outside the box” division…

A convention tradition is handing out ribbons to add to your badge, but no, ma’am, you’re right. Ribbons AREN’T delicious.

Pawter Davison

A tribute to Clara Oswald

Okay, this one is more INSIDE the box… we’d like them to go back to a time when they hadn’t sold out of S’mores…

Ready for LEGO Dimensions in Time…

Captain Jacks, here to introduce their new Buttery Time Lord…

An actual canine K-9…

A blast from the past…

Gell Guard, or raspberry jell-o salad?

And a peek into the future…

Today we have a double Bill…

And a reminder that no matter where you go at Gallifrey One, DON’T BLINK!

DON’T BLINK!

