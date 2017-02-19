Gallifrey One 2017: Cosplay

One of the high points of any convention is the cosplay. When you get to a con with a specific focus, it refines the cosplay to ways to stay thematic while still pushing boundaries. (In one case, I’ll keep it on theme because the costume was just so… 2017.)

Here’s a taste of the amazing craftwork and creativity on display at this year’s Gallifrey One…

First, in the historical division:

And in the “outside the box” division…

A blast from the past…

And a peek into the future…

And a reminder that no matter where you go at Gallifrey One, DON’T BLINK!

DON’T BLINK!