Gallifrey One: ‘The Doctor Games’

To honor that today is the day that tickets for Gallifrey One 2018 (aka The 29 Voyages of Gallifrey One) went on sale, here’s a little taste of what has become their resident sketch troupe, The Idiot’s Lantern. Formed by actor Bob Mitsch (whose prodigious cosplaying talents are likely to be on display at Silicon Valley Comic Con 2017), the troupe does sketches both live and filmed at the Los Angeles-based Doctor Who convention, revolving around fandom.

Though shot in 2013, this parody was a highlight at this year’s Gallifrey One performance — luckily, online feedback so far makes it sound like ticket sales were nowhere near this cutthroat.