Gettin’ Wet On Wet With Deadpool

"What you don't want to do is eat these paints..."

Posted on November 15, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

NSFW and definitely a red-band teaser, Deadpool returns true to form, irreverent, uncouth, transgressive, and hilarious. Just… enjoy. And have a Happy Thanksgiving while waiting for what is currently officially called Untitled Deadpool Sequel. And I hope they keep it that way.

20th Century Fox (or is it 21st?) describes the film thusly:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

In Theaters June 1, 2018

