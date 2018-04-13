Go Solo With ThinkGeek

If you haven’t yet watched the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, you may not have directly experienced the sheer charisma that Donald Glover exudes as Lando Calrissian. You might not buy into Aldren Ehrenreich aging into Harrison Ford, but Glover and Billy Dee Williams definitely share a glow of yes, you may betray our heroes and we will still love you and hope for your redemption.

You’re also living in an amazing time to wear your appreciation for a favorite movie with clothes that are somewhat subtle in design. Did I say subtle? I just meant cool. Discerning fandom emporium ThinkGeek unveiled the Han Solo Collection today, and in addition to t-shirts and cool polo shirts (featuring both Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca, the real heroes of Solo), you can get a reasonable facsimile of Ehrenreich’s leather jacket that he wears as the hotshot incipient smuggler.

And… a Chewbacca country-western shirt that I would never have thought I wanted but absolutely do.

