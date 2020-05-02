Good Omens For Shelter In Place

THIS was unexpected. The angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) both find themselves in lockdown, but their friendship endures. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel Good Omens, Gaiman, Sheen, Tennant, the BBC, and Amazon offer up this tiny, tasty addendum to the television mini-series — Good Omens: Lockdown. Done mostly in voice-over, the video offers several shots of Aziraphale’s bookshop. He’s having a lovely, if somewhat lonely, time.

