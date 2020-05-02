Good Omens For Shelter In Place

Posted on May 2, 2020 by in Books, TV // 0 Comments

THIS was unexpected. The angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) both find themselves in lockdown, but their friendship endures. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel Good Omens, Gaiman, Sheen, Tennant, the BBC, and Amazon offer up this tiny, tasty addendum to the television mini-seriesGood Omens: Lockdown. Done mostly in voice-over, the video offers several shots of Aziraphale’s bookshop. He’s having a lovely, if somewhat lonely, time.

Fanboy Planet is an affiliate of Amazon. Any purchases made through Amazon links or the search box to the right may generate revenue for the site.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes