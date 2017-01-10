‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Begin Again! (Again)

Though it’s to be expected in today’s market, it’s getting tiresome keeping track of the restarting (not rebooting) of my favorite Marvel books. It certainly plays hob with using Marvel Comics Unlimited to remember when and where I’m supposed to read.

Marvel has thrown an “All-New” on the title, but this Guardians of the Galaxy looks like a back to basics — or at least the basics as established by James Gunn’s film. So of course that core team would come back front and center, minus Kitty Pryde (film rights owned by Fox) and Ben Grimm (film rights ALSO owned by Fox).

Cynicism aside, I’m excited for Gerry Duggan to write this book. It was his work, occasionally collaborating with Brian Posehn, that got me to understand why people loved Deadpool so much. And as much as I like the movie, it’s still the comics that made this team viable — and more specifically, Brian Michael Bendis’ run on it, so all due credit should go there. I want the comics to succeed and be accessible.

So just in time for Volume 2 of the movie, let’s get a good, fun jumping on point. And a toy sled for our Rocket action figures…

