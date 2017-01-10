‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Begin Again! (Again)
Though it’s to be expected in today’s market, it’s getting tiresome keeping track of the restarting (not rebooting) of my favorite Marvel books. It certainly plays hob with using Marvel Comics Unlimited to remember when and where I’m supposed to read.
Marvel has thrown an “All-New” on the title, but this Guardians of the Galaxy looks like a back to basics — or at least the basics as established by James Gunn’s film. So of course that core team would come back front and center, minus Kitty Pryde (film rights owned by Fox) and Ben Grimm (film rights ALSO owned by Fox).
Cynicism aside, I’m excited for Gerry Duggan to write this book. It was his work, occasionally collaborating with Brian Posehn, that got me to understand why people loved Deadpool so much. And as much as I like the movie, it’s still the comics that made this team viable — and more specifically, Brian Michael Bendis’ run on it, so all due credit should go there. I want the comics to succeed and be accessible.
So just in time for Volume 2 of the movie, let’s get a good, fun jumping on point. And a toy sled for our Rocket action figures…
From Marvel:
This summer, your favorite ragtag group of spacefaring heroes are blasting off with a historic new beginning! New adventures, new creative team, high adventure in deep space! Marvel is pleased to announce ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 – a new ongoing series launching this May from blockbuster creators Gerry Duggan (Deadpool, Uncanny Avengers) and Aaron Kuder (Death of X)!
Star-Lord. Gamora. Drax. Rocket Raccoon. Groot. Reunited and it feels so good! After an extended stay on this mudball we call Earth, the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the stars! Yet, as this band of misfits reunites, they’ll find they’ve undergone some…changes. Drax the Destroyer has sworn off violence. Groot isn’t regenerating as he once was. This team better get it together, because it won’t be long before they find themselves in a war between the Elders of the Universe. One that will force them to pull off the biggest heist they’ve ever attempted – literally!
“I cannot tell you how excited I am for this book!,” exclaims series Editor Jordan D. White. “Gerry and Aaron have been working on this puppy in secret for months, and they’ve cooked up a series that will be the spine of the Marvel cosmic universe, while still being rooted in the great Guardians characters we love. And maybe even a surprise addition to the team eventually, too…”
Exciting alien worlds! Thrilling action! The mysteries of deep space! Blast off with Duggan and Kuder as they explore the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe! This May, it’s a fresh start, and it’s coming at you in ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1!
ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art & Cover by AARON KUDER & IVE SVORCINA
Launching this May!