Guardians Of The Galaxy Geeki Tikis?

This one I’ll allow, because the brightly colored universe of James Gunn’s take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy absolutely lends itself to tropical drinks. And you just know Rocket would take a paper umbrella, a pineapple wedge, and perhaps a maraschino cherry and turn it into a device that would temporarily paralyze his opponent. But I’m begging ThinkGeek — stop it after this, because I’m running out of shelf space and just don’t have the energy to keep working the ol’ blender.



