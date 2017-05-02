Guardians Of The Galaxy Geeki Tikis?

Posted on May 2, 2017 by in Grab Bag // 0 Comments

This one I’ll allow, because the brightly colored universe of James Gunn’s take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy absolutely lends itself to tropical drinks. And you just know Rocket would take a paper umbrella, a pineapple wedge, and perhaps a maraschino cherry and turn it into a device that would temporarily paralyze his opponent. But I’m begging ThinkGeek — stop it after this, because I’m running out of shelf space and just don’t have the energy to keep working the ol’ blender.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes