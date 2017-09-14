Hellboy: The Pulp Comparison

Just since it’s been on my mind for the past day, let’s give credit where credit is due. Yesterday, we got our first glimpse of actor David Harbour as Hellboy. It’s a great picture, grimly heroic, showing hints of how he can look much the same as previous Hellboy Ron Perlman while still being his own take. Yes, it’s almost iconic:

And I noted that it gives me a strong pulp vibe, almost like Doc Savage. So let me show you EXACTLY which James Bama painting I’m talking about — if you’re a fan of Doc Savage, you know it, because it’s the cover to the first Bantam reprint, The Man of Bronze.

Sure, there aren’t a lot of different ways to do a strong pose like that, but the lighting and the stance tell me — nice nod. Someone knows their stuff.

And by the way, Flesk Publications put out a great book showcasing Bama’s work, James Bama: American Realist — not just Doc Savage covers, but terrific Western paintings and more. Dive in, because you may notice Dwayne Johnson doesn’t talk about Doc Savage anymore, so it looks like we’re not going to get a new movie… again.