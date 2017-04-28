Hello From The Edge Of Never

If you’re a San Francisco Bay Area convention-goer, you may know Steve Mix from his presence at sci fi cons, often handing out his “Mixy Awards,” which aren’t as I’d initially hoped, “Award For Being Best 5th Dimensional Imp.” If you’re a reader of Fanboy Planet, you may also know him for an essay he wrote on Cyborg a few weeks back (and we hope for more from him on superheroes and comics).

But if you really know Steve Mix, it’s as an author with a unique take on the zombie apocalypse, with his first novel Goodbye from the Edge of Never about to turn into a series of novels, as this summer Steve will release Deep Cuts from the Edge of Never. Before he unleashes Book 2 in “The Zombie Civil Rights Saga,” Steve has repackaged the first novel, in both paperback and Kindle edition, and here he is to tell you about it: