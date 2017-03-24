Homework Can Wait. The City Can’t.

New Spider-Man: Homecoming posters tweeted out by Sony

Posted on March 24, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

The superhero movie hype wars continue! Warner Brothers teases us with Justice League posters, Marvel Studios and Sony team for a counter-move — the ultimate Spider-Man Homecoming poster (not to be confused with Ultimate Spider-Man). Released with the tagline “Homework can wait. The city can’t,” the poster of Spider-Man relaxing in his jacket is sublime, and if we needed more proof that we’re finally getting the Spider-Man movie we’ve dreamed of, well, this is it.

Homework can wait. We can’t.

