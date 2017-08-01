How To Draw With Chip Zdarsky

Why make these variant covers? I would just buy a book of these from Chip Zdarsky. Snarky, and yet strangely helpful, his “how to draw” cartoons for popular Marvel characters should be collected together, instead of hidden away from all but the most hardcore collector’s eyes. Make Mine Zdarsky!

From Marvel:

Have you ever wanted the great power and responsibility of drawing Spider-Man? Do you look at the pages of Black Panther and wish you could draw a Wakandan king? How often have you been tempted to break the fourth wall and draw Gwenpool?

Marvel has always championed rising creators, and now fans can learn how to draw like a super hero with HOW TO DRAW VARIANT COVERS by blockbuster writer Chip Zdarsky (Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Howard The Duck, Star-Lord.) First appearing on the back of a blank variant cover on Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #1, HOW TO DRAW VARIANTS will debut on the covers of select Marvel comics this fall. Each custom cover features a step-by-step process for drawing one of Marvel’s iconic characters – along with some helpful “Zdarsky Advice” for good measure.

“I don’t really know how to draw so this whole thing feels quite irresponsible,” said Chip Zdarsky, who must know how to draw. Right?

“I don’t know about everybody out there in Mighty Marveldom, but when I first started collecting comics, one of my hobbies was trying to draw my favorite Marvel heroes and villains,” said editor Devin Lewis. “Carrying on the grand tradition of the classic HOW TO DRAW COMICS THE MARVEL is this series of HOW-TO Variants by Chip Zdarsky, one of the most… unique?… voices in comics today. In addition to giving REALLY ACCURATE instructions about how to draw each of these characters, Chip’s bringing his brand of humor to each and every piece, and we can promise that whether you’re a Marvel fan old or new, at least ONE of these ‘em will give you a chuckle!”

Don’t miss your chance to learn how to draw from Marvel’s best. Be sure to visit your local comic shop and pick up your HOW TO DRAW VARIANTS for these titles this fall!

1. ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11

2. ALL NEW WOLVERINE #25

3. BLACK PANTHER #166

4. CABLE #150

5. CAPTAIN MARVEL #125

6. CHAMPIONS #13

7. DAREDEVIL #27

8. DEFENDERS #6

9. FALCON #1

10. GWENPOOL, THE UNBELIEVABLE #21

11. HAWKEYE #11

12. INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #593

13. MIGHTY THOR #700

14. PUNISHER: THE PLATOON #1

15. ROYALS #9

16. SPIDER-GWEN #25

17. SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1

18. THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #25

19. VENOM #155

20. X-MEN: GOLD #13

Wait…he can actually draw, right?