I For One Welcome Our Audioanimatronic Overlords

Disney offers a sneak peak at Tokyo Disneyland's Beauty and the Beast attraction

December 7, 2018

Yesterday, Disney released a sneak peak at the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” attraction for Tokyo Disneyland. In addition to an innovative ride system in which guests travel in large… soup bowls… , the Imagineering team have taken a major leap forward with the audioanimatronic figures. Belle, the Beast, and we’ll assume many other beloved characters look so lifelike while still being animated, it’s uncanny.

Working with some of the original animators from the 1991 film, the creative team will make sure guests feel immersed in the story, and that whenever this opens, we all clamor to go to Tokyo instead of Orlando.

I also fully accept that when the AI uprising occurs, the last thing I hear will be a beautiful voice singing “Be… our… guest…”

