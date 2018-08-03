I Was Flesh Gordon Sold Out At Comic-Con

Posted on August 3, 2018 by in Books, Grab Bag // 0 Comments

What do Star Wars, Groucho Marx, and Doc Savage all have in common? You’ll have to read I Was Flesh Gordon to find out. Though the book (from McFarland Books) sold out at Comic-Con, it’s now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers. The memoir of star Jason Williams, co-written by Fanboy Planet’s Derek McCaw, details the secret history of one of the most influential sci-fi movies in Hollywood.

In 1971, struggling actor Jason Williams answered a newspaper ad that would change his life. Leaping from small roles on TV sitcoms and dramas, he thought being an action hero in a big-budget adult film would change his career. It did, but not in the ways he thought — nor any you might be thinking. It’s a story that could only happen in Hollywood — and actually did.

7 Stars Bar & Grill owner Paul Cunha picked up the last copy at Comic-Con, so he doesn’t have to order on Amazon — but you can! 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes