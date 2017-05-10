Is Your TV Ready For Mega-City One?

It’s been a long hard road to justice for Judge Dredd. After many rumors hoping for a sequel to 2012’s Dredd, 2000 A.D. license owner Rebellion has struck a new deal: for an ongoing television series — Judge Dredd: Mega-City One. Announced this morning via their YouTube channel, the series is admittedly a ways off, though key people are in place. They have a development deal; they have an executive producer who has a good relationship with Syfy. But they don’t have a cast… yet.

From their announcement, it sounds like the approach would allow for episodes in which Judge Dredd plays a minor role, or doesn’t appear at all. Let’s be honest: that means that the best man for the job remains the man who played Joe Dredd in Dredd. Karl Urban has to return to the role. Like Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark, Christopher Reeve as Superman, and Chris Evans as Captain America, Urban was Dredd.

Make it happen, people!

From 2000 A.D. Online: