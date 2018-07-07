After watching Ant-Man and the Wasp, one thing that stuck was the end title music. For my money, the best superhero movies have memorable themes that can sum up the feeling of the film — think John Williams’ Superman, Danny Elfman’s Batman, James Horner’s The Rocketeer, and… well, as much as I love Marvel Studios’ films, only the Captain America music has stuck with me, mainly because I use it as an alarm tone. I’ve admired their music, and thought it added to the movies, but nothing quite stuck out as “oh, yeah, that’s…” I think I’m making an exception with Christophe Beck’s work on Ant-Man and now Ant-Man and the Wasp. There’s adventure, there’s poignance, and mostly fun. Take a look at this just-released music video for this piece of end title music, “It Ain’t Over Till the Wasp Lady Stings,” and then hear for yourself. Yes, I know that sentence was synesthesic; just go with it, it’s quantum.

There’s a sense of a 60s caper film to it, which is part of what Beck and director Peyton Reed was going for — and why I have to think that maybe Reed and Beck should get a shot at Fantastic Four when Marvel Studios gets it back into the fold. Just putting it out there now, folks — I know Reed has a killer script that Fox turned down a decade or so ago, and it could still work.