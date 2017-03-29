‘It’ Floats Its First Trailer…

As was pointed out to me by a friend today, the so-called “Losers Club” of kids that face down against Pennywise features Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things and Jaeden Lieberher from Midnight Special. When I ran photos yesterday, I didn’t make the connection. The unseen quality of this movie just shot up in my estimation, and then along comes this trailer, which echoes an iconic scene from the Tim Curry version that I posted yesterday, and then ups the scares. As Warner Brothers has proved time and time again, making a trailer that looks cool is one thing. But I’ll admit that my hopes for this to be great are another… and I think this may be great.

September 8 — everybody’s back to school, and everybody’s going to have a new set of nightmares.

And just for the record, here’s what Warner Brothers has to say about it, er, It…