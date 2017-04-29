It’s Tabletop Game Day!

As has been noted everywhere, tabletop gaming is having a mainstream resurgence (if it really ever went away). Even in an age of heavy videogaming, there’s something about sitting around with friends and/or family, trying to destroy each other with cards or on a trail, or perhaps you prefer something more cooperative. No matter what your preference, Fanboy Planet affiliate ThinkGeek celebrates Tabletop Game Day with a special sale — and you can follow the link below to take a gander at what they have to offer.





Some are themed playing card decks, for your more traditional games, and some… this sure beats the TV and movie board games we used to get at Sprouse-Reitz when I was a kid.

This seems like a good way to get kids into chess:

If you have children who like their imaginations stoked — or are such a child, how about this? After all, we’re all stories in the end… let’s make it a good one.

How about this one? Rescue the child before the clock strikes 13…

Or perhaps… you just need to get schwifty…