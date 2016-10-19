John Cleese Recaps ‘The Walking Dead’

October 19, 2016

I’m not sure if we actually live in a world where brilliant elder statesman of comedy John Cleese is actually a fan of The Walking Dead. It’s always been hard to tell if Cleese is a fan of anything (and I say that with affection). But whoever at Now TV put Cleese up to this, I am grateful. Because now I’m ready to dive back into the show with Season 7.

Shall we now anoint Cleese a member of the Ministry of Silly Walkers?

Now TV is a UK-based service that is helping its subscribers cut the cord — and clearly, is focusing right now on The Walking Dead.

