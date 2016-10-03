Johnny Who? ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Teaser

Posted on October 3, 2016

For a franchise on its fifth movie with a star who has lost a lot of his popularity, this teaser is about the smartest thing Disney could have done. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales continues with the supernatural, and stylistically hearkens back to the very first teaser, when we had no idea that the idea of turning the ride into a movie would actually end up being pretty good.

But now we do need a figure to focus on, and the new villain Captain Salazar could be the show-stealer that Ian McShane’s Blackbeard from On Stranger Tides didn’t quite accomplish. It takes a mighty mighty actor to chew more scenery than Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, and Javier Bardem is that actor. I want to see the movie just for his performance.

