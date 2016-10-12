Join A Wretched Hive Of Scum & Villainy

Okay. At this point, it’s just for a virtual place in line to select your date and time, but for right now, that’s all I want. Hopefully, this place will have more than blue milk. I’m excited for this, and don’t forget that if you’re in San Jose, you can still get a taste of Star Wars fandom mixing with cocktails at 7 Stars Bar & Grill…

From Scum & Villainy Cantina:

The Scum & Villainy Cantina, the highly-anticipated pop-up experience coming to Hollywood in Spring 2017, will begin accepting pre-sale orders on Wednesday, October 12 via the NightOut ticketing site at scumandvillainycantina.nightout.com.

Announced to frenzied fan and media response in mid-August, the Scum & Villainy Cantina will transport fans into a fully immersive environment filled with food, drink, friends and some questionable characters from throughout the galaxy. Patrons will feel as though they are in an establishment in another galaxy as they enjoy – for the price of admission – two drinks of their choice, a souvenir pint glass, an exclusive Scum & Villainy challenge coin, and nightly surprises around each corner.

“From the moment we announced our intentions, interest surrounding the Scum & Villainy Cantina has been overwhelming – we’ve been deluged with inquiries and reservation requests by people from across the globe,” says J.C. Reifenberg, proprietor of the establishment. “With the pre-sale mechanism now in place, and our design and build in full swing, we will strive to fulfill those requests and maintain a steady stream of information leading up to our grand opening next year.”

The pre-sale allows the public to purchase tickets for the experience, and be slotted into a reserved spot in the virtual line for selecting the time and date of their attendance. Actual reservations are anticipated to start in January 2017, and will be serviced based on the initial time and date of of reservation purchase. Ticket reservations are limited and seatings will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

Tickets are priced at $50 each (plus a $3.99 NightOut service fee) for the two-hour experience, and ticket packages include an admission-and-collectible-shirt ($65 + NightOut service fee) and an admission-plus-collectible-shirt-and-hat ($75 + NightOut service fee).

The Cantina will host two nightly seatings, a special Saturday afternoon seating, and an opportunity for first-come first-served walk-ins after 11:00pm. Food will be available for purchase at a separate cost. Menu items will be announced at a future date.

Since the initial announcement, online speculation has led to many observations that have been quoted as fact. Everyone is encouraged to access the Scum & Villainy Cantina official website (http://scumandvillainycantina.com/ and to “like” the official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/scumandvillainycantina/) for valid, up-to-date information.