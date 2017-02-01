Josie and the Pussycats Perform ‘Sugar, Sugar’

Last week saw the debut of Riverdale, the CW-ized YA drama version of the characters from Archie Comics. Somewhere between the revamped Archie and Afterlife with Archie, the show is… better than you might think, and much better than Back To Riverdale, the early 90s attempt to do a live-action Archie show, but set 20 years after they’d graduated from high school. And you know who I think is really going to break out? Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

But this week, it’s Josie and the Pussycats, actually doing a cover of “Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar)” by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida. Just want to set the record straight and admit that I would have had no idea that was the case without the below press release.

From Archie Comics: