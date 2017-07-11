Jughead Continues Feeling ‘The Hunger’

Remember when the gang from Riverdale was licensed out to Christian comics? Yeah, this isn’t anything like that. After a successful one-shot in which Jughead Jones, the ravenous burger eater, turned out to be a werewolf, Archie Comics has decided to move forward with it as a series.

I’m all for it, with my usual caveat involving these Archie books. They’re always good. They’re never on time. As Ric and I talked about on the podcast a couple of weeks ago, the publisher is in a good position to truly change the way American fans consume comics — make this a series of graphic albums. Release them when they’re done, instead of stringing out fans for months on end not knowing when the next issue will show up.

To be fair, I don’t know that will be the case with Jughead: The Hunger. The creative team could be very dependable. I’m just saying that it’s been difficult to get excited about the earlier companion titles, Afterlife with Archie and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. They’re both really well-done books; they’re just really spotty in their release.

Okay. The soapbox is put away. Instead, let’s celebrate a potentially fun book.

From Archie Comics: