Junior Jr.’s Guns A’Blazin’ Music Video

Posted on July 25, 2018 by in Comics, Grab Bag // 0 Comments

You know a comic book has struck a chord when a rock band puts together a song AND a music video for it. After running the review of Guns A’Blazin’ #6 yesterday, a reader posted this video in the comments, and it warrants its own post — because if you want to get up to speed on Guns A’Blazin’, this is a nifty way to do it. You’ll never catch up; Ed and Kody are simply too fast to get caught. Plenty of panels from the book get shown here, and any chance to pore over Rafael Navarro’s art shouldn’t be passed up.

