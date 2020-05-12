Katee Sackhoff IS Bo-Katan In The Mandalorian?

Battlestar Galactica and The Flash alum Katee Sackhoff may be joining the cast of the second season of The Mandalorian at the Disney+ service. If rumors are true, Sackhoff will play the live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, the Mandalorian warrior she previously voiced in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series. Still taking this with a grain of salt, as though it was reportedly confirmed by multiple sources at /Film, neither Lucasfilm nor Sackhoff’s reps have announced it.

Bo-Katan once wielded the Darksaber, the weapon last seen at the end of The Mandalorian S1 held by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Sackhoff reportedly filmed her role back in February before Hollywood production shut down due to the global pandemic.

Previously, both Rosario Dawson as Asohka Tana and Temuera Morrison, Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones have also been rumored to be in the second season, with Morrison reportedly playing Boba Fett, Jango’s cloned son. The character was possibly teased in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian as a mysterious figure approaching the lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Executive producer and George Lucas 2.0 Dave Filoni was recently asked about the inclusion of Rebels favorite Sabine Wren.

“Oh, I think it’s possible. I mean, it’s definitely something that I left hanging at the end and part of that reason is just it’s always nice in my mind when there’s another story. I like things in a series, even when I read or watch them, and there’s always a bit of sadness when something does come to an end, so potential is a great thing. I love that people are thinking about these stories in the same way that I wondered about many stories. As a kid I wondered what happened to Luke after Return of the Jedi and all my heroes. I think it’s a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there’s always potential for further stories. Certainly, I will say it’s something I’ve given a decent amount of thought to, so you never know when or if it will actually ever take shape.”

While The Mandalorian was initially thought to be separate from previously established Star Wars characters, but still set in the same universe, it appears more so that Filoni’s animated universe is coming to live action.