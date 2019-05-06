Kickstart Tap Dance Killer

A while back, we got a review copy of Tap Dance Killer #1, a dark crime book with supernatural overtones that begged for a soundtrack. Reading it, I knew there were songs — it’s as if someone turned The Rocky Horror Show and Phantom of the Paradise into a superhero book. Which makes sense, too, as it connects to publisher Hero Tomorrow’s other book, Apama, which is more of a superhero book. I don’t have all the songs in my head (thinking they sound like Jim Steinman just a bit), but we do now have the opportunity to get the first five issues collected together in a good hardcover, softcover, or PDF. (Full disclosure: I have both volumes of Apama in hardcover.)

Hero Tomorrow Comics launched the Kickstarter campaign last week, and you have until May 31st to take it over the finish line and own this unique musical-comedy-horror book. Both this and Apama feel like something Marvel would have done in the 1970s, but with the storytelling skill of 2019.

Tap Dance Killer is written by Ted Sikora with art by Donny Hadiwidjaja (aka Nikolaus Harrison), and inks by Hadiwidjaja and Chis Arieswendha. Check it out below: