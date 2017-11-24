Kickstart The Horror A4 Issue 2!

Continue this fun Kaiju saga!

Posted on November 24, 2017

SF Bay Area creator Gaz Gretsky just launched a Kickstarter campaign to print the second issue of his own kaiju-themed comic, The Horror A4. The first issue published a year ago, introducing a world that had once beaten back all the giant monsters, and almost forgotten about them. Until 100 years later, a new menace arises, and a generation that never knew how to fight them must figure it out, which may also mean fighting the government. But let’s let Gaz tell you about it himself…

If you’re a fan of Japanese kaiju, or didn’t know you’re a fan because you just really thought Pacific Rim was cool, you should check out The Horror A4. And yes, full disclosure, if you enjoy the photoshop illustrations Ric Bretschneider does for the podcast, Gaz is the artist who did the original caricatures of the podcast crew, and I owe him a life debt for making me look so thin as Plastic Man. But still, I’ve read an early draft of the full limited series, and it’s a great ride. I can’t wait to see it all in comics form.

Follow the link and check out Gaz’s presentation — and you’ll find yourself wanting to both kick in for the printing, and telling your local comics shop they should carry The Horror A4.

