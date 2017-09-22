Kirby Krackle Invites You To An “X-Men Pool Party”

This song gets right to the heart of why a certain merry band of mutants became the huge franchise they did — because under writer Chris Claremont, you believed that no matter how terrible their battles were, no matter how frightening the menaces, no matter how reasonable it would be for them to lose hope, they still occasionally had fun. And we wanted to hang out with them, too, even though we were likely to get stepped on by a Sentinel in the next issue.

Kyle Stevens and his nerd rock band Kirby Krackle get it. I first heard this song at D23 Expo in July (if you go to our Facebook page, there’s a live video of it, including a cameo from Marvel publisher Joe Quesada rocking out), and was waiting for the promised video. Sure, it’s almost the Fall Equinox, but if you’re in California, there’s still at least three weeks of pool parties possible. I picked up his most recent album “Mutate, Baby!” after the concert (they’re excellent live), and it may have supplanted my previous favorite Kirby Krackle album, “E For Everyone.”

Enjoy the pool party. Buy his albums. Support #nerdrock!