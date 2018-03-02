Kitty Pryde And Colossus Finally Getting Married!

Okay, so Superman and Lois Lane took longer to do this, but for those who ‘shipped Kitty and Piotr (and wait a minute — didn’t she marry Star-Lord?), it’s high time. Marvel is also hinting that somehow classic X-Men writer Chris Claremont will be involved, but notice the press release isn’t too specific on that.

Still, what makes me happiest is that this looks like a major event that actually takes place within one title. The way both Marvel and DC have been going, that’s actually pretty newsworthy in itself.

From Marvel:

This April, the most exciting X-MEN GOLD arc yet launches with ‘Til Death Do Us Part – culminating in the wedding of Kitty Pryde and Colossus! But wedding planning takes a backseat as the X-Men fall under attack, with Colossus being the ultimate target, and that’s just the start of troubles to come. It’s a super hero wedding the mutant way – with fights, adversities, evil alliances and more! The action kicks off in X-MEN GOLD #26, with the knot between Anne “Kitty” Pryde and Pytor “Peter” Nikolaievitch Rasputin being tied in X-MEN GOLD #30 this June! Plus, don’t miss the essential companion to the ‘Til Death Do Us Part arc: The X-MEN WEDDING SPECIAL featuring the return of Chris Claremont, out this May. “After nearly 40 years, I’m extremely excited — and anxious — about telling the next chapter in Kitty and Peter’s epic love story,” shared writer Marc Guggenheim. “The wedding is the capstone on a story that is classic X-Men, with Kitty risking it all to save the man she loves.” Take a first look at the updated covers to X-MEN GOLD #26 and #27 by Phil Noto, and get ready for a merry mutant wedding!