Kitty Pryde And Colossus Finally Getting Married!

Posted on March 2, 2018 by in Comics // 0 Comments

Okay, so Superman and Lois Lane took longer to do this, but for those who ‘shipped Kitty and Piotr (and wait a minute — didn’t she marry Star-Lord?), it’s high time. Marvel is also hinting that somehow classic X-Men writer Chris Claremont will be involved, but notice the press release isn’t too specific on that.

Still, what makes me happiest is that this looks like a major event that actually takes place within one title. The way both Marvel and DC have been going, that’s actually pretty newsworthy in itself.

From Marvel:

This April, the most exciting X-MEN GOLD arc yet launches with ‘Til Death Do Us Part – culminating in the wedding of Kitty Pryde and Colossus! But wedding planning takes a backseat as the X-Men fall under attack, with Colossus being the ultimate target, and that’s just the start of troubles to come.

It’s a super hero wedding the mutant way – with fights, adversities, evil alliances and more! The action kicks off in X-MEN GOLD #26, with the knot between Anne “Kitty” Pryde and Pytor “Peter” Nikolaievitch Rasputin being tied in X-MEN GOLD #30 this June! Plus, don’t miss the essential companion to the ‘Til Death Do Us Part arc: The X-MEN WEDDING SPECIAL featuring the return of Chris Claremont, out this May.

“After nearly 40 years, I’m extremely excited — and anxious — about telling the next chapter in Kitty and Peter’s epic love story,” shared writer Marc Guggenheim. “The wedding is the capstone on a story that is classic X-Men, with Kitty risking it all to save the man she loves.”

Take a first look at the updated covers to X-MEN GOLD #26 and #27 by Phil Noto, and get ready for a merry mutant wedding!

It all starts with X-MEN GOLD #26, arriving this April at your local comic shops.

X-MEN GOLD #26
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by DIEGO BERNARD & PAUL RENAUD
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 4/18/18

X-MEN GOLD #27
Written by MARC GUGGENGEIM
Art by MICHELE BANDINI
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 5/2/18

X-MEN GOLD #28
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by GERALDO BORGES
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 5/23/18

X-MEN GOLD #29
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by GERALDO BORGES
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 6/6/18

X-MEN GOLD #30
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by DAVID MARQUEZ
Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 6/20/18

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes