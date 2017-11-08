Lockjaw Goes Solo

This is the week Marvel goes to the dogs. The publisher announced today that the cuddliest of all Inhumans will get his own solo book in February, written by the appropriately named Daniel Kibblesmith. What’s there to say except what I usually say when a book like this shows up — we need more of them, comics that will be easy jumping on points and hopefully fun for kids. I think Disney probably thinks so, too. This book also promises a semi-revival of D-Man, a character I think could be retooled into someone really cool for these times.

Let your local retailer know you’re interested, but don’t bark too loudly about it.

From Marvel: