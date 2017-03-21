“Lost” Bernie Wrightson Stories Return In Papercutz’ ‘Tales From The Crypt’ #2

I have no doubt these stories had already been scheduled when the news hit Saturday that comics artist Bernie Wrightson had passed away. But as we all celebrate his prime years from Swamp Thing to his collaborations with Stephen King, Steve Niles, and most importantly his own imagination, it’s kind of cool that we’re on the cusp of revisiting work from before then. It feels like he was fully formed right out of the gate.

These stories weren’t so much “lost” as never given much circulation originally, coming from black and white fanzines. Papercutz will be presenting them for the first time in color.

Both stories were originally published in 1970. The four-pager “Stake-Out” first appeared in the second issue of a magazine called I’ll Be Damned. It’s absolutely appropriate to finally appear in Tales From The Crypt, as it’s very clearly meant to pay tribute to the original EC books. “Feed It” appeared in Web Of Horror #3. Both fanzines offered Wrightson a place to work on his talent but you’ll see… it was already there. What a tremendous artist, and what a tremendous opportunity for Papercutz to represent these stories.

From Papercutz: