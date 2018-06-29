Make Mine Spider-Geddon

If it all has to end, let it be with a deluge of young men and women with spider-based powers. At least, that’s what I’m getting from the title of Marvel’s next big event — Spider-Geddon! Spinning out of the Spider-Verse (a concept the mainstream will be VERY familiar with come the holiday season), Spider-Geddon features more Spider-Men than J. Jonah Jameson would ever have wanted to shake a stick at, and I’m happy that Dan Slott reteams with Christos Gage to write it. (The two have another hotly anticipated collaboration coming, and that would be the Spider-Man videogame.)

Go ahead, Marvel. Make it this easy for Sony.

From Marvel:

Spinning out of the pages of Spider-Man #800, Dan Slott’s epic conclusion to his ten year run delivers you straight into SPIDER-GEDDON #1, where Slott teams with writer Christos Gage and artist Jorge Molina to bring Marvel’s Spider-Heroes together in one of the most epic stories ever!

Featuring new villains and old villains, shocking deaths and shocking returns, and all the Spider-Characters you can fit into one larger-than-life tale, this is a Marvel Spider-Event not to be missed!

“Spider-Verse took the multitudes of Spider-Characters and put them all on the same stage and we’ve been playing with it ever since,” teased editor Nick Lowe. “SPIDER-GEDDON straps dynamite to that stage and blows it to smithereens. The most dangerous spider-villain ever, Morlun, and his family of INHERITORS were trapped in the perfect prison at the end of SPIDER-VERSE. But like in any super hero story, there’s always a way out and you won’t believe how these Spider-Eaters get out. But they’re out and they want revenge.”

“Having had the great pleasure of collaborating with Dan Slott and an all-star array of artists on Spider-Verse, I’m thrilled to be part of SPIDER-GEDDON!” shared writer Christos Gage. “In addition to old favorites, SPIDER-GEDDON will see some new parallel-world Spideys show up…notably the Peter Parker from the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Playstation 4 video game I’ve been working on for the past several years with the great folks at Insomniac Games! Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention how excited I am about once again writing REDACTED, the REDACTED! Is he the hero SPIDER-GEDDON needs…or the biggest threat to our world? Comics should be fun, thrilling, and a little scary. With SPIDER-GEDDON, we’re looking to deliver on all counts.”

Over the next few weeks, keep an eye out for more announcements regarding tie-in titles and other surprises, as Marvel prepares to reveal more about SPIDER-GEDDON!

The end of the Spider-Verse is nigh…and the revenge of the Spider-Verse is here in SPIDER-GEDDON!