When David Bowie died last January, we talked on the podcast about what a tremendous influence he was on science fiction and fantasy, and how it in turn fed him. In addition to his music (“Space Oddity,” Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars), one of the earliest and most influential collaborations Bowie made with the world of science fiction was starring in Nicolas Roeg’s adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth, from the novel by Walter Tevis.

At the time of the podcast, the film was extremely hard to find. But it’s one of those things that takes time to do right when wanting to really pay proper due to the brilliance of the work. On January 24, two weeks after the anniversary of Bowie’s death, Lionsgate Entertainment will release a special edition on blu-ray, and they’re pulling out all the stops.

The film itself feels prescient in addition to being more and more satirical as time went on. Thomas Jerome Newton (Bowie) comes from a distant planet on a mission to save his people. They need water, and so he uses his advanced technology to become more powerful in our society. As he tries to save one civilization, another corrupts him. And I just kind of depressed myself even as I really want to watch this again.

Lionsgate’s remastered release features a 72-page bound book, press booklet, four art cards and a mini poster. The extras on the blu-ray include:

· David Bowie Interview – French TV 1977 · New Interview with Costume Designer May Routh Featuring Original Costume Sketches · New Interview with Stills Photographer David James Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Stills · New Interview with fan Sam Taylor-Johnson · New Interview with Producer Michael Deeley · New “The Lost Soundtracks” Featurette, Featuring Interviews with Paul Buckmaster and Author Chris Campion · Interview with Candy Clark · Interview with Writer Paul Mayersberg · Interview with Cinematographer Tony Richmond · Interview with Director Nicolas Roeg

We’re looking forward to it — I just wish this were out in time for the holidays.