Marvel Adapting Hong Kong Attraction To Comics

When the Guardians of the Galaxy transformed The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror into Mission: Breakout, Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let slip that the theme parks were creating their own version of the Marvel Universe. It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s playing in a timeless loop that covers somewhere between 30 to 120 minutes, depending on the length of the queues.

The first attraction opened in Hong Kong Disneyland, the Iron Man Experience. Basically an attraction using the Star Tours engine, visitors are attending Stark Expo when a super-villain attack occurs. Mission: Breakout provided another piece of the Marvel Theme Park Universe (MTPU?), with the added bonus of a mysterious hatch outside branded with the Avengers logo.

To help celebrate the opening of their Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, Disney California Adventure also had a “Summer of Heroes” with an Avengers training session for kids — featuring a special “live” greeting from Tony Stark in Iron Man armor, videoconferencing from Stark Expo… in Hong Kong. So it is all connected.

And finally, Marvel Comics gets into the act with Iron Man: Hong Kong Heroes, a book done by Howard Wong and Justice Wong, two Hong Kong-based creators. I’ll assume they’ve ridden the Iron Man Experience a time or hundred. I’ll pick this up because I want to find out if there are more clues to the MTPU.

There will be more attractions — Bob Chapek announced a new different attraction with the Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Orlando, and hinted at more for Disney California Adventure. There is no truth to the rumor that Disneyland Paris will get a Le Peregrine Parachute ride. Or is there?

From Marvel: