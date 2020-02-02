Marvel And Disney Plus Put The Super In Super Bowl

Blink and you miss it, but for their Super Bowl commercial, Disney Plus and Marvel Studios gave us the first look at Elizabeth Olsen in the Scarlet Witch’s comics costume. There’s a lot more being shown for WandaVision, so far proving that it will be as unsettling and unbalanced as it should be. It might look like a ’50s sitcom, but something far more sinister is going on.

As sinister as Baron Zemo’s (Daniel Brühl) next nefarious scheme? It’s hard to tell, but it’s great to see shots from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell as U.S.Agent in another blink and you’ll miss it moment.

And then… Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Yes. Burn it all down, Loki. Burn it all down. But AFTER your series finishes up.