Marvel and Myth Collide In ‘Royals’ #1

The Royal Family of Attilan is rising in the public consciousness, thanks to a stream of casting announcements for the upcoming Inhumans TV series. Of course the core family should be reunited for a book after over a year of being splintered. In just a few months, casual fans might just start clamoring to read such a thing. And yet, instead of calling it Inhumans, Marvel calls it Royals?

Fans of the Inhumans as characters will snap it up, of course. It just seems like an odd marketing move.

The story itself, however, seems interesting, as the Royals go star-spanning. And if the implication of the press release is correct, we’ll get two versions of the story — what actually happened, and the myth that future Inhumans tell about it. I’m intrigued.

