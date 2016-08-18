Marvel Brings Back Cosplay Variants!

I really just want Marvel to release a cosplay variant cover book, similar to what they did for the hip-hop variant covers last fall. This is a real celebration of fandom – and more people should get to have these in their hands.

From Marvel:

Cosplay is taking over again this fall! Following last year’s wildly successful round of variant covers, Marvel is excited to bring an entirely new wave of MARVEL COSPLAY VARIANTS to select comics throughout September and October! Featuring new costumes, new cosplayers, and new characters – these mighty Marvel fans are brining your favorite super heroes to life across nearly 15 different titles!

“The response to our first set of Cosplay Variants was so incredible, we simply had to do a second wave,” says Axel Alonso, Marvel Editor-in-Chief. “And, of course, we were able to find a great crop of cosplayers with some truly fantastic costumes. We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on an ever-growing community that continues to show love for us and our characters.”

Look for these exciting Marvel Cosplay Variants coming to these titles later this year:

1. A-FORCE #9 COSPLAY VARIANT by Crystal Melton

2. A-FORCE #10 COSPLAY VARIANT by Corrine Vitek

3. BLACK PANTHER #7 COSPLAY VARIANT by ScorpKing Costuming

4. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12 COSPLAY VARIANT by Johnny Junkers

5. MOCKINGBIRD #8 COSPLAY VARIANT by Lauren Matesic of Castle Corsetry

6. PATSY WALKER, A.K.A. HELLCAT! #11 COSPLAY VARIANT by DJ Spider

7. SCARLET WITCH #10 COSPLAY VARIANT by Yaya Han

8. SILK #12 COSPLAY VARIANT by Rian Synnth

9. SPIDER-MAN #8 COSPLAY VARIANT by Pierre Demery

10. THE PUNISHER #6 COSPLAY VARIANT by Mike Powell

11. THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #12 COSPLAY VARIANT by Riki ‘Riddle’ Lecotey

12. THE UNBELIEVABLE GWENPOOL #6 COSPLAY VARIANT by Alana Waffles

13. THUNDERBOLTS #5 COSPLAY VARIANT by Wesley Johnson

14. THE ULTIMATES #11 COSPLAY VARIANT by Knobel Creations

No fan should miss out on these exciting covers featuring your favorite Marvel characters brought to life by these stunning cosplayers! Head to your local comic shop beginning this September!

To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.