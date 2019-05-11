Marvel Comics Turns 1,000

On this week’s podcast (not posted yet), we talked about Marvel teasing many, many all-star creators doing something big in August. That included the recently retired George Perez. We record on Wednesday night, and on Thursday, a few of those creators swore they were not doing new books for Marvel. Let’s split the difference — on Friday, Marvel explained. The creators are not doing new books (at least, not right now), but they are all contributing to one BIG book — Marvel Comics #1,000.

Honoring Marvel’s 80th Anniversary (dated from the release of the actual Marvel Comics #1 in 1939), the over-sized book will be one loosely connected story spanning Marvel’s publishing history. Most of the contributions will be one or two pages, some scripted by people who have contributed to that history, and some by new people from outside the comics industry — including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! (Though I consider him part of comics, thanks to his Mycroft Holmes books for Titan Comics.)

Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk) oversees the overall plot, and gets to write much of it. It’s a melange of industry giants and rising stars. What Marvel hasn’t released yet is the actual page count and the cost. If they match DC’s Action Comics and Detective Comics anniversary hardcovers, it could be over 200 pages for about $30, and if Marvel has a book of new material worth that amount, this would be it. However, they’ve been doing pretty well with 80-100 page regular comics at $10. We shall see — but as you look at all the names on the promo image, it’s hard to imagine 100 pages being nearly enough.

From Marvel: