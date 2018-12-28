Marvel Fights The War Of The Realms
But really, it's a war for the market share
I don’t mind huge stories that involve pretty much every character from a given publisher. Back when this sort of thing got started with Crisis on Infinite Earths and on Marvel’s side, Secret Wars, really all you had to read were those titles. Then the publishers discovered they could spin them out into the regular titles and get people to buy books they might not normally buy. (To be fair, that’s why in the 1970s occasionally stories would cross over between a couple of titles.)
In theory, I’d be excited for The War of the Realms, promising to be a huge (and hopefully fun) event pitting mythological menaces against the mainstream Marvel Universe. Writer Jason Aaron has been guiding Thor for years, and it’s always been interesting. Also, that is a gorgeous Art Adams cover. What Marvel hasn’t said, though, is how many crossover issues you’ll be expected to buy. Consider this a guarded (or Asgardianed) recommendation for this epic story — as always, hoping we can just buy the one title and still get enough of the story to enjoy it.
From Marvel:
The War of the Realms has made Earth its battlefield! This April, one of the largest conflicts to engulf the Marvel Universe erupts in The War of the Realms – a new, epic crossover event from the award-winning creative team of Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, and Matthew Wilson, with covers by the legendary Arthur Adams! Marvel’s 2019 war-to-end-all wars must enlist every great Marvel Hero to save Earth…and beyond!
Today, Marvel is proud to present THE WAR OF THE REALMS TEASER TRAILER, featuring Jason Aaron and editor Wil Moss, complete with the first look at issue #1’s cover from Arthur Adams!
“The story really begins when that war that’s been brewing for years in the pages of Thor explodes here in Midgard,” teases Aaron. “And at that point, it’s bigger than a Thor battle – everyone becomes a part of that battle.”
“Even though this story involves a lot of moving pieces and elements from the Thor comics and the Avengers comics, it’s something that everyone can just dive into,” adds Moss.
Not since Secret Wars has a comic event had such far-reaching consequences for the Marvel Universe – be there when THE WAR OF THE REALMS starts this April!