Marvel Fights The War Of The Realms

I don’t mind huge stories that involve pretty much every character from a given publisher. Back when this sort of thing got started with Crisis on Infinite Earths and on Marvel’s side, Secret Wars, really all you had to read were those titles. Then the publishers discovered they could spin them out into the regular titles and get people to buy books they might not normally buy. (To be fair, that’s why in the 1970s occasionally stories would cross over between a couple of titles.)

In theory, I’d be excited for The War of the Realms, promising to be a huge (and hopefully fun) event pitting mythological menaces against the mainstream Marvel Universe. Writer Jason Aaron has been guiding Thor for years, and it’s always been interesting. Also, that is a gorgeous Art Adams cover. What Marvel hasn’t said, though, is how many crossover issues you’ll be expected to buy. Consider this a guarded (or Asgardianed) recommendation for this epic story — as always, hoping we can just buy the one title and still get enough of the story to enjoy it.

