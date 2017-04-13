For Marvel, Star Wars goes against all their prevailing wisdom. They can announce something is a mini-series, and it still sells like hotcakes. They can do crossovers, and nobody moans. The secret to the Star Wars success lies in consistently great storytelling, with good writers and good artists treating the characters fans love with respect, affection, and intelligence. I admit it; I’ve always been a Star Wars fan, but it ebbed over the years, and I’m nowhere near the intensity of other Fanboy Planet contributors Mish’al Samman or Drew Campbell. But Marvel’s comics did more to get me excited than even The Force Awakens did. Not one title has been disappointing.

So I’m not complaining about this crossover. I’m excited for it, and once again excited for the spotlight being thrown on a character original to comics: Doctor Aphra. Keep it up, Marvel!

