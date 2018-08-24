Marvel Offers The Best Defense
Marvel’s original non-team is back, though to be fair, the recent “street team” taking the name “Defenders” was no slouch. This seems like a long overdue way to tell a Defenders story — interconnected one-shots, done by some of Marvel’s top creators, culminating in why this team that hates hanging out with each other has to (to save the universe, of course). And then don’t do it again for a couple of years. Instead, just give us a taste of the best.
I’m in for one reason: Al Ewing’s take on the Hulk, The Immortal Hulk, has been frighteningly good. I like everybody else here, but right now that book has hooked me, hard. So I have to see where he wants to go with this.
From Marvel:
Doctor Strange. The Immortal Hulk. Namor the Sub-Mariner. The Silver Surfer. You know their names and you know their powers…and you know them as the DEFENDERS! This December, Marvel’s favorite non-team – the original Defenders – return in all-new stories!
With an assembly of stellar creative teams, writers and artists such as Chip Zdarsky (Marvel 2-In-One), Gerry Duggan (Deadpool), Jason Latour (Spider-Gwen), Simone Di Meo (Old Man Logan Annual), Carlos Magno (Thunderbolts), Greg Smallwood (Moon Knight), Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk) and Joe Bennett (The Immortal Hulk) will spin five interconnected specials that tell a unique and captivating story for each original Defender.
See below for the full creative teams, and stay tuned to Marvel for more information, coming soon!
IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE
Written by AL EWING
Art by SIMONE DI MEO
NAMOR: THE BEST DEFENSE
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by CARLOS MAGNO
DOCTOR STRANGE: THE BEST DEFENSE
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by GREG SMALLWOOD
SILVER SURFER: THE BEST DEFENSE
Written by JASON LATOUR
Art by JASON LATOUR
THE DEFENDERS: THE BEST DEFENSE
Written by AL EWING
Art by JOE BENNETT