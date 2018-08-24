Marvel Offers The Best Defense

Marvel’s original non-team is back, though to be fair, the recent “street team” taking the name “Defenders” was no slouch. This seems like a long overdue way to tell a Defenders story — interconnected one-shots, done by some of Marvel’s top creators, culminating in why this team that hates hanging out with each other has to (to save the universe, of course). And then don’t do it again for a couple of years. Instead, just give us a taste of the best.

I’m in for one reason: Al Ewing’s take on the Hulk, The Immortal Hulk, has been frighteningly good. I like everybody else here, but right now that book has hooked me, hard. So I have to see where he wants to go with this.

From Marvel: