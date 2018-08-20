Marvel Re-Release All Their Films For Special IMAX Event

Continuing its 10th anniversary celebration, Marvel Studios will screen all 20 of their films in IMAX, from 2008’s Iron Man to their most recent hit, Ant Man & The Wasp. The films will screen from August 30th through September 6th.

Starting on August 30th through September 3rd there will be four films screened per day, released in proper order. The following two days eight of the films will be repeated, with the final day being a double feature being voted on Twitter by the fans. This will include the first time that Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger will be screened in IMAX. Ticket details are now online at Fandango.