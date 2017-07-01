Marvel Says Be Mine Again… Please

The rumors of Marvel Legacy had been many, another line-spanning crossover that isn’t even waiting for the last one, Secret Empire, to be finished before it starts. Or rather, it will transition from that (somewhat unjustly) reviled story with a Captain America leading the fascist Hydra into Generations, which will have every legacy hero meet up with their original antecedents — Ironheart meeting a younger Tony Stark as Iron Man, Sam Wilson’s Captain America time traveling to World War 2 and encountering Steve Rogers, and more along those lines. Then it becomes Legacy, with the consequences of those meetings and a new status quo that Marvel says will affect their stories for the next few years.

We’ve heard it before — Marvel says this offers “a renewed sense of hope (and) heroics,” which they said a while back about the Age of Heroes about ten years ago. And DC said about DC Rebirth a year ago. Both companies missed the point in their chasing of trends. They need to focus on just producing good books. I’m not saying the new Legacy books won’t be good, but when you look at the homages to classic covers, I have to wonder “who is this really for?”

Once again, they say they want fans old and new, but I guess the thing is that new fans are quite happy with Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, the Totally Awesome Hulk, and Spider-Man. And Marvel is already doing a good job with them. You want good books that honor the legacy of the heroes that came before? Read Champions, or the excellent but admittedly awkwardly named Occupy Avengers. Or All-New Guardians of the Galaxy, which does a good job of merging the dynamics of the comic book characters with the movie characters. Remember, those weren’t the original Guardians of the Galaxy at all.

Keep looking forward, because the old fans, the fans you think you lost — they’re probably not coming back anyway, or stopped buying comics long before they heard Steve Rogers went fascist (but they got outraged anyway) or that Thor was a woman (but they got outraged anyway).

As for the new fans, returning to legacy numbering is an interesting experiment. It may expose as a lie the industry canard that fans come in for new first issues, and that high numbering turns off buyers. Maybe that was true at one time, but Marvel and DC have overused it so much that now, we all just want them to tell us a good story. They’re out there. We just don’t need to buy all of them. (But in case you do, Marvel has provided a handy dandy checklist that I find a little overwhelming.)

All that said, Marvel suckered me in with the idea of the Avengers from 1,000,000 B.C. and a potential revival of Marvel Two-in-One. But that’s just me. I loved Agents of Atlas for a similar reason, and Marvel 1602 as well. Give me the twist, the spin, something that makes me look at old concepts a new way, instead of just selling me old concepts with new packaging. I want that sense of hope and heroics; I really do. But publishers seem to treat it as a trend, instead of a core value of what they do.

