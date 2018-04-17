Marvel’s Star Wars Turns 50… Again.
Since Marvel reclaimed Star Wars, there hasn’t been a weak spot. Filling in gaps between movies and TV shows, writer Kieron Gillen has consistently shined a light in corners you wouldn’t expect, and between his work on Darth Vader and the ongoing main title, he’s done a more satisfying, less divisive job with that galaxy far, far away than the movies have — even when you know where it’s all going to end up because of the movies.
So it’s been over four years, and Star Wars makes issue #50. It’s going to be big. It’s going to be explosive. It’s going to be good.
From Marvel:
After building their forces in complete secrecy, the Rebel Fleet is finally ready. But how long will they be able to stay hidden from the dark clutches of the Empire – and Darth Vader himself? Star Wars fans won’t want to miss series writer Kieron Gillen’s epic landmark issue where all may be lost…and all hope may die!
“When I was asked to take over the book, having a big story for the magical issue #50 was very much in my goals,” said Gillen. “As such, I’ve spent the first twelve issues building up to this, which is basically the biggest story I’ve told in Star Wars. It’s an event-level tragedy on an epic scale, and it’s designed as the key bridging piece between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. I also haven’t written Darth Vader in ages, so now’s the time to start having my lightsaber fun again!”
Since the comic’s launch in 2015, fans have followed the legendary journey of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and more fan-favorite characters as the Rebellion pushed forward in their fight against the Galactic Empire. After taking over as the series writer in fall 2017, Gillen’s masterful storytelling is reaching new heights in this monumental next chapter. Packed with pages of action and intrigue, behold the beginning of the boldest high-stakes Star Wars story ever told – in stores this July!
STAR WARS #50
Written by Kieron Gillen
Art by Salvador Larroca
Cover by Mike Mayhew
On-Sale 7/4/18