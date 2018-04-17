Marvel’s Star Wars Turns 50… Again.

Since Marvel reclaimed Star Wars, there hasn’t been a weak spot. Filling in gaps between movies and TV shows, writer Kieron Gillen has consistently shined a light in corners you wouldn’t expect, and between his work on Darth Vader and the ongoing main title, he’s done a more satisfying, less divisive job with that galaxy far, far away than the movies have — even when you know where it’s all going to end up because of the movies.

So it’s been over four years, and Star Wars makes issue #50. It’s going to be big. It’s going to be explosive. It’s going to be good.

From Marvel: