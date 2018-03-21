Matt Ryan’s Constantine Finds New Life On DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

You can’t keep a good magic user down.

Matt Ryan first played DC Comics/Vertigo character John Constantine in the way too short-lived series Constantine on NBC (available to watch on the CW Seed app). He reprised the role for an episode of Arrow, then this season played Constantine again in two episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, while also voicing him for a CW Seed animated series also set in the Arrowverse. Though not set in the same continuity, Ryan also played Constantine in the animated Justice League Dark.

Following this season’s departures of Wentworth Miller (Captain/Citizen Cold) and Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein) from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, it’s been announced that Constantine will become a regular for next season.  What remains to be seen is if the series actually gets a green light for a fourth season. It’s not quite the ratings powerhouse of the other CW DC superhero shows, but it’s definitely got a following. Here’s hoping that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has as many lives as Ryan’s Constantine portrayal.

