Matt Wagner’s ‘Mage’ Returns

An enchanted baseball bat, a black t-shirt with a lightning bolt, and a guy who looked just like your average comic book fan in the 80s. For fans of comics in the 80s, that added up to Mage: The Hero Discovered, the story of Kevin Matchstick and the book that catapulted creator Matt Wagner into the stratosphere. The original series was a huge favorite, with Wagner always intending to come back at later phases of Kevin’s (and his own) life to tell the story as a trilogy. He returned with The Hero Defined almost a decade ago, and now we’re getting The Hero Denied.

It has been a while since Mage was something everybody knew about — though Wagner’s career is still going strong, his one-two punch of Mage and Grendel didn’t quite have the cultural staying power of Watchmen or The Sandman. Image aims to correct that with a re-release of the trade paperback of the first series, so there will be a chance to catch up and see what the fuss is about at your local comics shop.

From Image: