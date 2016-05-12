Maybe Supergirl Could Visit ‘Riverdale’?

Archie Comics sent us the press release about half an hour ago — but admittedly, we got sidetracked by the Supergirl news, as it had been a topic on the podcast for the last couple of weeks. So here it is — Riverdale brings the number of comics based series on The CW to six, five of which are produced by Greg Berlanti. Clearly, he no longer needs sleep and shall ascend to control the network within a couple of years.

But what about show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is also Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics? I’m hoping that he has a strong pilot script, and then in the fashion of Berlanti’s other productions, steps back to let others write in a similar voice. Why? Because I’d like him to get back to writing comics like Afterlife with Archie. Just saying…

From Archie Comics:

It’s official — the world’s most popular teenagers are finally coming to television this fall on The CW’s ‘Riverdale,’ a one-hour live-action drama based on the classic Archie Comics characters.

“This is a historic moment for Archie Comics – and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Archie Comics Publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater. “It’s a culmination of my time here, and I’m eager to see Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, The CW, Warner Brothers Studios, and the cast bring Riverdale to viewers every week. My promise to fans? You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The show will be written by Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and produced by Warner Brothers Studios and Berlanti Productions and has been described as a subversive take on the classic Archie mythos. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Jon Goldwater, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serve as executive producers.

The live-action series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade. The show will focus on the eternal love triangle of Archie Andrews, girl-next-door Betty Cooper, and rich socialite Veronica Lodge, and will include the entire cast of characters from the comic books—including Archie’s rival, Reggie Mantle, and his slacker best friend, Jughead Jones.

‘Riverdale’ stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, and Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge.