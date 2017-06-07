Meanwhile, At The Hall Of Justice…

Reshoots almost always happen on big-budget tentpole films. They are a fact of the process. But from the outset of Justice League’s production, there have been rumors of constant tinkering along the way, shifting the tone of the film from the dour Batman v Superman to… something lighter. With director Zack Snyder needing to step away from the production due to personal tragedy, Joss Whedon has stepped in for what was originally described as post-production work, but now looks to be including… reshoots.

To be fair, these were planned beforehand, and if Snyder could have helmed them, he would have. From a fan perspective, though, the success of Wonder Woman proves that Snyder’s visual tone can be married to something less operatic and more heartfelt, and that should be the direction DC Films pursues. (Also less chaotic than, say, Suicide Squad, which was clearly shot, reshot, and Deadshot.)

The reshoots have been confirmed in super fashion by Superman himself, Henry Cavill, through Instagram. And he’s done a little research… or as J. Dobbs Rosa points out, a little cut-and-pasting…